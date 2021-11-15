A 17-year old man was pursued across the county in the early hours of Monday morning from Ransomville Road in the Town of Wilson to Hyde Park Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls.
The unnamed juvenile is accused of the theft of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, the owner of which called into NCSO dispatch regarding the theft.
NCSO chased the alleged thief through the Town of Newfane, Town of Lockport, City of Lockport and into Niagara Falls where the vehicle came to a stop and he was taken into custody and brought back to the Town of Wilson for arraignment.
The juvenile is charged with the following Penal Law sections: first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. He is also charged with Vehicle and Traffic Law: reckless driving and multiple traffic infractions.
