LOCKPORT — A Falls man, serving a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of another Falls man will not get a new trial.
Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano rejected the request from Gary R. Llamas, after he challenged his conviction in the homicide case, claiming he was "deprived of effective assistance of counsel."
Llamas was one of two, then-teenagers, charged in the brutal beating death of John E. Smith on Aug. 11, 2014. Police discovered Smith’s body after a 911 call from a motorist who had turned into the 500 block alley between 22nd and 23rd streets, from Ferry Avenue.
Then-Falls Police Detective Capt. William Thomson said officers found Smith behind his home "collapsed and bleeding from the head.” Thomson said Smith was lying in a pool of blood and had suffered a severe blow to the back of his head from a golf club.
“The head of a golf club was found (at the scene),” the detective captain said at the time.
Smith, 46, was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized and he was then transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. He clung to life there for almost 22 hours before succumbing to his injuries.
Detectives arrested Llamas and his co-defendant James Hardeman two days later, after they both spoke with investigators.
Llamas, then 19, and Hardeman, then 17, were charged with second-degree murder. Llamas, who had been arrested several months earlier in the Falls for patronizing a prostitute, and who had a criminal record involving assault and burglary charges in California, told investigators Smith tried to rip him off in a crack cocaine deal.
“I showed (Smith) what I had and he took it from me, then said, ‘Get the (expletive) out of here,’ ” Llamas told detectives. “(Smith) turned away from me and started walking. I hit him in the back of the head, he started to fight back, he hit the ground. I stomped on him. (I) pulled a golf club, which I had in my sleeve, and hit him several times with it. He was just out, I could hear him snoring.”
Those statements Llamas made to investigators, and statements made to detectives by Hardeman, played a role in Ottaviano's ruling in late June. Ottaviano called the statements "chilling."
Llamas took a plea offer from prosecutors, pleading guilty to a single count of first-degree manslaughter on the advice of his defense attorney.
In his court filing seeking to overturn the conviction, Llamas claimed that his defense attorney didn't properly advise him and that he took his plea while various pre-trial defense motions were still pending. One of those pending motions sought to keep Llamas' statements to police from being used at his potential trial.
Ottaviano found that the "incriminating" and "chilling" statements would have been admissible at a trial because Llamas made them after being advised of his rights against self-incrimination and then waiving those rights.
"The statement was received while the defendant (Llamas) was advised of his Constitutional rights several times by the police," Ottaviano wrote in his ruling.
The judge also noted that the statements reflected conduct that would support charges of both second-degree murder and, the eventual plea of first-degree manslaughter. Ottaviano called the proof of Llamas' guilt "daunting."
At a hearing, conducted by Ottaviano, Llamas testified, repeatedly, that he wanted to avoid receiving a life prison sentence for his crime. He also testified that his defense attorney advised him that the plea offer from prosecutors was "your best chance not to get a life sentence."
Ottaviano wrote that testimony at the hearing, from the defense attorney, showed that had had met with Llamas multiple times to discuss the case. The attorney also admitted that not all of the pre-trial defense motions had been resolved before Llamas took his plea.
"Clearly, the better practice would have called for a full resolution of all motions and discovery issues," Ottaviano wrote in his decision. "But this court cannot attack or criticize the final resulting plea to manslaughter."
The judge wrote that "confronted with daunting proof as to guilt of murder" the defense attorney's ability to get a plea deal that met Llamas' wishes to avoid a potential life sentence was "laudatory."
Ottaviano characterized Llamas' behavior at the hearing as "evasive." He also noted that at the end of the hearing, Llamas became "agitated" with his current attorney and the court.
The judge wrote that Llamas' defense attorney "obtain(ed) the plea his client sought."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.