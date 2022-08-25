LOCKPORT — A Niagara County Court judge has turned away a request for a new trial from a convicted killer.
In a detailed 13-page decision and order, County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek categorically rejected claims that “new evidence” would prove the innocence of Darrius “D” Molson, that evidence presented at his trial was “false”, the his trial violated his Constitutional rights and that prosecutors in his case committed misconduct.
It’s the second time that Molson has failed to have his conviction for the murder of Deion Wood, in May 2010, reversed. In November 2011, a unanimous panel of judges from the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division-Fourth Department, rejected his appeal of his conviction.
The appeals court judges affirmed Molson’s trial conviction, writing that “The evidence of defendant’s guilt was overwhelming.”
Retired County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Molson to 22 years to life in prison for his role in Wood’s death. A co-defendant, Phillip “Country” Holloway, who was also convicted after a jury trial of Wood’s murder, was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.
A jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Molson guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and a single count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At his trial, Molson had insisted that Holloway was the killer and even though he was present at the murder scene, he did not have a weapon.
Molson also said he didn’t know Woods, who was shot to death June 13, 2009.
Prosecutors, at one point in the proceedings, had offered Molson a chance to plead to just the weapons possession charge and face a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years. But Molson rejected that offer.
At his sentencing, Molson steadfastly maintained his innocence. He told Murphy that, as a result of his sentence, he was now “legally dead.”
In asking Wojtaszek to “vacate” his conviction, Molson argued that “newly discovered evidence” in the case would prove his “actual innocence”. He also claimed that evidence introduced at his trial was “false”, that prosecutors has committed misconduct and that his Constitutional rights were violated.
Molson maintained that the new evidenced consisted of an affidavit from Holloway, claiming Molson did not shoot Woods, an affidavit from another man claiming that Molson was at his home at the time of the killing and an unsworn letter from a now-deceased eyewitness in the case, recanting her trial testimony.
In her decision, Wojtaszek asserted that Molson had a burden to prove that the “new evidence” would prove that he was “actually innocent of the crimes for which he was convicted.”
In rejecting the trial witnesses recantation, Wojtaszek found “there is no form of proof so unreliable as recanting testimony.” The judge also found that the letter from the witness was “undated, unsworn and submitted, seemingly, years after (the witness’) death.”
Wojtaszek found that the letter lacked a clear explanation for why the witness “allegedly lied during her trial testimony” and ruled that he letter “lacks evidentiary value.”
She was equally harsh in her evaluation of the affidavit of Anthony Ferguson, a “close friend” of Molson. Ferguson claimed that Molson had been with him, at his family’s Walnut Avenue home, from before Woods’ murder until the next day.
But Wojtaszek said that claim was called into question by trial testimony from multiple witnesses that placed Molson “out on the town that night, alongside his co-defendant Holloway, both immediately before and after the shooting.”
The judge also questioned Holloway’s claim of Molson’s innocence, concluding that the contents of his affidavit was not newly discovered evidence. She also called a claim by Holloway that he was the only one with a gun the night that Woods was killed “unreliable.”
Wojtaszek also ruled that she found no evidence of prosecutorial misconduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.