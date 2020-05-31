• Cops sig
Niagara Gazette

Falls police discovered two eateries in the City Market burglarized on Saturday morning after getting reports of glass breaking from a neighbor.

The owner of one of the businesses responded and determined that about $100 was taken from a register. Entry into the business was made after a window was broken out. Officers found a rotor inside the business and noted it was likely used to cause the damage.

Damage to the windows was estimated at $2,500.

At the second business, the owner reported a $1,000 laptop and a cash register containing about $100 were missing.

Surveillance video from inside the eatery showed a man in dark clothing wearing a hat, mask and gloves come into the business through a broken window about 1:10 a.m. After unsuccessfully trying to pry open the cash register with a butter knife, the suspect takes the whole register and walks out of the business.

The estimated damage to the business was $1,800.

