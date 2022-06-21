Shooting on Pine

Falls police look over a car stopped after a shooting incident on Pine Avenue Tuesday morning.

Niagara Falls City Hall was briefly in lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting incident on Pine Avenue between Seventh and 10th streets.

The shooting involved the occupants of two cars shooting at each other on Pine Avenue about 9:15 a.m.

One car was apprehended by police at Pine and Portage Road. The rear driver-side window of the Toyota Corolla was shattered by gunfire. A shell casing was found in front of 717 Pine Avenue.

The other car is still at large.

City hall was locked down for about 10 minutes as a result.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

