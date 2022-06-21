Niagara Falls City Hall was briefly in lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting incident on Pine Avenue between Seventh and 10th streets.
The shooting involved the occupants of two cars shooting at each other on Pine Avenue about 9:15 a.m.
One car was apprehended by police at Pine and Portage Road. The rear driver-side window of the Toyota Corolla was shattered by gunfire. A shell casing was found in front of 717 Pine Avenue.
The other car is still at large.
City hall was locked down for about 10 minutes as a result.
This is a breaking news story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
