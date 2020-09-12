Falls police are searching for two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store on the 2800 block of Pine Avenue on Saturday morning.
Two men dressed in black, one with a Chicago Bulls face mask and red strings on his hoodie and the other with a blue mask and Aero New York hoodie with white strings, entered the store about 7:40 a.m. with one of the men pulling out a silver handgun. One of the men then went behind the counter and filled a garbage bag with 150 packs of Newport cigarettes worth about $1,500. $200 cash, some grocery items and a pre-loaded PayPal card the employee had just activated were also taken.
Both men fled the store east in an alley. Surveillance video shows a dark minivan entering the alley just before the men go out of view.
An employee noted that two soda containers that the men had taken from two kids waiting in line were left on the counter.
Detectives were investigating.
