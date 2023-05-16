A Lancaster woman is facing a year in jail after pleading guilty to charges related to injuring a dog she was boarding.
Andrea L. White, 47, of the Town of Lancaster, pleaded guilty before Lancaster Town Court Justice Anthony J. Cervi to one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance (Class “A” misdemeanor under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law). She pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge.
On July 18, the victim hired White to board his dog at her home on East Home Road in the Town of Lancaster. White agreed to care for the dog, a mixed breed terrier named “Nyxxi,” until Aug. 1. When the victim returned to town and attempted to pick up “Nyxxi,” White refused to release his dog to him.
On Aug. 5, the victim again attempted to pick up his dog from the White’s home. She told the victim that his dog escaped from her vehicle during a collision in the Town of Orchard Park. The victim reported the incident to police.
The Town of Lancaster Police Department obtained a search warrant for White’s residence. Investigators found a total of nine dogs inside of the home, including “Nyxxi” who was injured.
“Nyxxi” was taken to an emergency veterinarian’s office where she was treated for a fractured and dislocated left forearm, a laceration on her neck and missing teeth.
White faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced on Aug. 1. She remains released on her own recognizance.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commends the Town of Lancaster Police Department for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mitchell T. Schoellkopf of the Justice Courts Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey of the Animal Cruelty Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.