LOCKPORT — A Syracuse woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old son.
Niagara Falls police say the boy died in February, while the family was living in the Cataract City.
A Niagara County grand jury indictment was unsealed Tuesday, charging Alechmarie Pizarro, 22, of Syracuse, with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of her son, Christopher Pizarro.
She was arraigned in Niagara County Court and pleaded not guilty. County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ordered Pizarro held in lieu of $125,000 cash bail or a $250,000 bond.
Pizarro is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 12. The Niagara County Public Defender's Office is representing her.
“The Niagara Falls Police Department and my office worked for many months to build this case. I appreciate the public’s patience and trust in our office to pursue this case," District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said. "I praise the dedication and diligence of Detective Troy Earp for working alongside my top prosecutors, First Assistant Holly E. Sloma and Assistant District Attorney Maria Stoelting in seeking justice for this precious, innocent 3 year-old child.”
The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the child's death a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head. Prosecutors said the murder was committed while Pizarro was living in Niagara Falls between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.