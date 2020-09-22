• Cops sig
An Amherst man working for the U.S. Census reported to Falls police that a man threatened him with a what appeared to be a gun Monday afternoon at a Calumet Avenue home.

The worker said he approached the home about 10 a.m. and a man opened a window and yelled, “Get the (expletive) outta here!” The worker said the man then pointed his hand out of the window with what looked like a gun and again yelled for him to leave.

The worker said he ran from the home and called a supervisor who told him to report the incident to police. He told officers he wouldn’t be able to identify the suspect.

