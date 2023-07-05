LOCKPORT — A former Buffalo Bills player has been ordered to submit to evaluation of his competency to stand trial on charges stemming from a traffic stop in the Town of Lockport.
Alex T. Carrington, 36, of East Amherst, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and several traffic law violations April 4, 2022, after his vehicle was stopped by a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy on South Transit Road. In the course of the stop, the deputy saw a gun magazine "in clear view" inside the pocket of the driver's seat door, and when Carrington started his vehicle in an attempt to leave the scene he was Tased by the deputy. While pulling him from the vehicle, the deputy found a Glock 17 handgun concealed under Carrington's leg, next to the driver seat. According to the sheriff's office, two more loaded, high-capacity magazines were found inside the vehicle prior to its impound.
On Wednesday, Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek ordered a competency exam for Carrington after nearly an hour of back-and-forth between them on topics including defense counsel and Carrington's "philosophy" of sovereign citizenship.
Carrington tried arguing that Wojtaszek doesn't have jurisdiction in the case against him. Several times, the court stenographer had to ask for clarification of what Carrington was saying. Further, Carrington gave several different replies to the judge's question about who's representing him. He appeared to try representing himself in the Wednesday proceeding and Wojtaszek prodded him to decide whether Public Defender Joseph Catalano would be his counsel or his "standby" or co-counsel.
Eventually Wojtaszek began to ask questions involving Carrington’s competency. She asked his age, and he replied, and then when she asked how many years of schooling he had completed, he declined to say. That's when the judge ruled he should undergo a competency exam.
“We’re at a standstill because (Carrington) doesn’t want to answer questions,” she said.
Wojtaszek ordered Carrington to return to court on Aug. 4, after his competency evaluation. She then asked for his contact information, and didn't get it right away.
“I’m scared,” Carrington said. “It feels like you’re trying to set me up.”
Carrington did two stints as a Buffalo Bills defensive tackle during the 2010s.
