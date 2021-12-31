Sheriff's deputies arrested a Newfane man Thursday after he found operating a stolen car in the Town of Lockport.
After receiving a report about a stolen car from a residence on Birchwood Drive, deputies located and stopped the vehicle on Beattie Avenue. The vehicle's driver, Willie J. Brantley III of Newfane was taken into custody, and charged with third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
He was then taken into Niagara County Jail to be held for centralized arraignment, and is still in custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.