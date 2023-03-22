A Cambria man is facing two felony counts related to a serious crash in Newstead on Aug. 13.
Mark S. Printup, 50, of Town of Cambria was arraigned Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree vehicular assault (Class “D” felony) and one count of second-degree vehicular assault.
The accident occurred about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 13 and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Printup was under the influence of alcohol when he drove his vehicle through a stop sign at Utley Road and Hunts Corners Road in the Town of Newstead, causing a collision with another vehicle that had the right-of-way at the intersection.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from North Tonawanda, was extracted out of his vehicle by a local fire company. He was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC where he was hospitalized for several weeks with serious physical injuries. The victim, who suffered various injuries including a traumatic brain injury and fractured pelvis, continues to receive long-term care treatment.
Printup is scheduled to return on May 15 for a pre-trial conference. He remains released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.
If convicted of the highest charge, Printup faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.
Flynn commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this investigation.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the Vehicular Crimes Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.