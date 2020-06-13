Falls police were called to the Arby’s at 1001 Cedar Ave. for a report of a burglary early Friday morning.
The restaurant manager told officers that sometime between 1:30 and 2:20 a.m., someone gained entry into an exterior cooler near the employee entry and took $1,500 in product. Among the items taken were two cases of curly fries, seven cases of beef, five cases of corned beef and two cases of turkey.
The manager said there didn’t appear to be any damage to the cooler or lock and a member of the night crew may have left the cooler unlocked by accident.
Video footage of the incident was to be provided to police and the incident is being investigated.
