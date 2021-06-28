Falls police handled two shots fired calls about an hour apart early Saturday morning in the city.
An officer conducting a traffic stop about 5:30 a.m. on the 400 block of 17th Street said he heard several gunshots to the north of his location and hurried there to check it out. As they arrived on 19th Street, the officer said they saw a Jeep and an Chevy sedan leaving the area.
The officer then noticed a red Buick parked on the street with gunshot damage. The vehicle had been struck five times — one shot hitting the rear driver's side window and four others hitting the bottom portion of the driver's side door. The owner of the vehicle told police they had no idea who could be responsible. Detectives were called to process the scene.
About an hour later, police were called to Niagara Avenue for a report of shots heard. A witness said they heard six gunshots and saw a dark SUV with silver trim fleeing the area.
Officers then received a call from a Niagara Avenue home where a person was reporting smoke in their upstairs bedroom and an apparent bullet hole in the wall. Investigating officers said the bullet had actually hit the bed frame where the person was sleeping after it was fired into the home and then struck the wall of the room.
Detectives were again called in to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.