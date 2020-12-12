A Buffalo woman was charged Friday morning after a Liberty Yellow Cab driver called Falls police to report that the woman could not pay her fare.
Officers said they met the driver in the downtown area about 9:30 a.m. She said she picked up Coreama C. Morgan, 32, of Buffalo, and drove her to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, ringing up a 111.30 bill along the way.
Once near the casino, the driver said Morgan told her she didn’t have any money. Officers took Morgan into custody when it was verified she could not pay the fare. Morgan was charged with theft of services.
Officers noted that when Morgan was searched at booking, a check book belonging to a cafe in Buffalo was found in her possession. Officers were waiting for a call back from the business in regards to the check book at the time of the report.
