A Buffalo man was struck by a vehicle while walking on South Transit Road, near Dorchester Road in the Town of Lockport, early Friday morning.
Ernest Wright Jr., 54, was flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC for a non-life threatening leg injury after being hit by a south-bound vehicle about 5:16 a.m..
According to a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office press release, witnesses at the scene stated that, “Wright had been walking in the south bound lane of travel causing multiple vehicles to take evasive action in order to avoid striking him.”
The Newfane driver of the vehicle and their passengers were not injured.
Further investigation is pending.
