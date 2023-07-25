Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.