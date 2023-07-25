A Buffalo man faces nearly 200 criminal counts after he was arrested for stealing 91 parking meters throughout the city.
Peter P. Christopher, 51, of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney, Jr. on 91 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and 91 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (Class “E” felonies).
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that between May 1 and May 19, Christopher stole 91 city parking meters, valued at approximately $1,000 each, from various locations in downtown Buffalo.
The defendant was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned on July 6 and a bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear for arraignment. Christopher was returned on the warrant Tuesday after he was charged with committing another theft-related crime, Flynn said.
About 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, Christopher was arrested while trespassing at an auto parts store on Clinton and New Babcock streets in Buffalo. He’s accused of intentionally causing damage to a vehicle while attempting to remove and steal the exhaust system.
Christopher was arraigned in that case Tuesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Samuel Davis on one count of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny (Class “E” felonies), one count of possession of burglar tools (Class “A” misdemeanor) and one count of third-degree criminal trespass (Class “B” misdemeanor).
A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.
Flynn said his office requested that Christopher be remanded as he is accused of committing the crimes while released on a pending felony case. The defendant was released under supervision.
Christopher, who has outstanding warrants from Cheektowaga Town Court, has two additional pending criminal cases in Buffalo City Court.
The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Jurusik of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions (SIP) Unit and Assistant District Attorney Margaret D. Christ of the Buffalo City Court Bureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.