Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Builders Way at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A 54-year-old man told officers he was walking to his vehicle when a male suspect shouted at him, “Hey Tony.” When the victim said, “Who’s Tony?” he said the suspect began punching him in the face. The victim said he fell to the ground as a result of the punches and the suspect ran from the area.
• THEFT: Officers are looking for two suspects in connection with a shoplifting incident at a convenience store in the 2600 block of Main Street at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. An employee said two female suspects entered the store and attempted to take items without paying for them. The employee said he locked the front door of the store to keep the suspects inside while he called police but one woman began trying to break the door and one swung a folding knife at the employee. The door was unlocked and the women escaped in an unknown direction.
