Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 500 block of 10th Street at 1 a.m. Thursday. Markel S. Page, 24, no permanent address, was charged with trespass. He is accused of refusing to leave a property after failing to follow the orders of security guards.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11:46 a.m. Thursday. Jose Robinson, 64, 228 Kingsley St., Apt. 120, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking two bottles of whiskey from the store without paying for them.
