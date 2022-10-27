Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Falls police were called to an auto business on the 2000 block of Pine Avenue Monday afternoon where a woman reported her 2009 Chevy Impala had been stolen. The woman said the car was at the business to be repaired at the time of the theft. The shop owner said the repairs had been done and the keys were on a tool box awaiting the return of the car’s owner. The shop owner said about 3 p.m. two men came into the business asking about car repairs and shortly after they left he noticed the Chevy gone.
• INCIDENT: A woman on the 600 block of 35th Street reported to Falls police Monday that sometime Sunday night someone poured an unknown substance in her 2005 Jeep’s gas tank. The woman said she pulled out of her driveway Monday afternoon and the Jeep began “running rough” and would not accelerate above 5 mph. She returned home and noticed the gas cap missing and a stain running down directly from the gas fill. Police were able to obtain video surveillance of the incident and a suspect was identified.
• THEFT: A resident on the 1900 block of Main Street reported to police that sometime between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday someone entered a shed and took a $700 orange Craftsmen snowblower and a green 18-volt cultivator valued at $350.
• THEFT: A resident on the 1100 block of 20th Street reported to Falls police on Monday that sometime between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 someone entered their locked Honda Civic and took a purse containing $20 and a visor organizer. The car’s registration and insurance cards were also taken.
• THEFT: Falls police were called to D Street on Monday morning where a resident reported someone had cut the catalytic convertor from beneath their 2007 Buick Lacrosse sometime over the weekend. The estimated loss is $1,300, according to the report.
• INCIDENT: Officers on patrol about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday reported finding a board pried off a window on the 1700 block of Main Street. Upon investigation, officers found a window had been smashed with a large rock. The building was searched but no one was found inside. Efforts to reach a key holder for the property were unsuccessful. police said..
