Niagara Falls
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1300 block of Whitney Avenue. A homeowner told officers that sometime between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into a residence he is remodeling by cutting a padlock off a rear door. The victim said tools, valued at $350, and $900 worth of flooring materials were taken from the house.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after probation officers found a loaded handgun in his possession during a compliance check at a home in the 400 block of 77th Street. Dominique DeMarco Harrell, 29, 501 Cedar Ave. rear, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said a 9 mm Ruger EC9s, with ammunition in both the chamber and the magazine, was recovered from a room Harrell occupied.
