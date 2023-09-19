BURGLARY
Falls police were called to a gas station on the 1000 block of Pine Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a break-in. An employee opening up for the morning discovered a glass entrance door shattered and called police. Surveillance video showed a suspect break the door about 2:30 a.m., enter and then exit the business several minutes later. Staff weren’t certain what had been taken other than a box of 12 wallets worth $155. Crime Scene detectives were called in.
ATTEMPTED THEFT
Security staff at a department store on the 1500 block of Military Road thwarted the theft of nearly $2,000 in merchandise on Friday morning. Staff said two men and a women entered the store about 8:30 a.m. and began shopping. The woman and one of the men loaded a shopping cart with $1,489 in items including an air purifier, stroller and a crossbow. The woman then attempted to walk the cart out of the store but was stopped. Staff said the woman continued walking out of the store as the cart was taken from her. The man with her called the second man, who abandoned a cart with more than $400 in items in the back of the store. The three people left in a U-haul truck. Information on the suspects was provided to police.
THEFT OF SERVICES
A 34-year-old Falls woman was arrested Sunday night after she couldn’t pay for her food at a local pizzeria. Staff called police about 8:15 p.m. after the woman ordered $43 in food, ate her meal and attempted to pay the bill with an EBT card that was declined. As restaurant staff were questioning her on payment, it was determined the woman had done the same thing a month ago, and didn’t pay on a $37 bill. Police were called and an officer said the woman has done the same thing at other businesses and has been arrested for it in the past. The woman argued that since she didn’t eat everything, she shouldn’t be responsible for the whole bill. She was charged with theft of services. Restaurant staff requested a trespass order against the woman as well.
