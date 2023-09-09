Niagara Falls
VANDALISM
Officers are looking into several acts of vandalism in the 7200 and 7300 blocks of Niagara Falls Boulevard between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Security camera video from multiple locations showed a male suspect with “unkempt hair, a white jacket or shirt, with tan or brown shorts and sneakers” using bricks and cinder blocks to break the large plate glass windows of multiple businesses. Police said they were unable to locate the suspect.
ARREST
A Falls woman was arrested after a disturbance in the 400 block of 19th Street at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. The 45-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct.
