Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft on Mackenna Avenue at 7 a.m. Wednesday. A female victim told police she watched a male suspect enter her backyard and take a yellow garden hose. The theft was captured on video by a security camera.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 800 block of Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Christopher M. Smith, 44, of Niagara Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Smith is accused of refusing to leave a business and fighting with officers as he was taken into custody.
