Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he was caught in the act of burglarizing a home in the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue. Dennis Charles Townsend, 57, 1152 Ashland Ave., was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. Officers said they were called to the home, at 1 p.m. Sunday for a report of a “burglary in progress.” When they arrived, officers said they heard yelling coming from the second floor of the home and calls for them to enter the dwelling. Police said when they entered they found a resident of the home “on top of” Townsend. The 28-year-old man told police he found Townsend “hiding inside” his home and tackled him. The victim said he called police while sitting on top of Townsend to keep him from running away. While the victim was sitting on Townsend, he said the suspect bit him on his right arm. Townsend told police that he came to see the victim to “buy $17 worth of crack cocaine” but said that the victim didn’t like the deal and so he “assaulted” him.
