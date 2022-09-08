Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the area of 18th Street and Walnut Avenue. A female victim told officers that she was in the area at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday when she was grabbed from behind by a male suspect who punched her in the face and pushed her to the ground. The victim said the suspect demanded everything she had and threatened to shoot her. The woman said the suspect took some cash from her and ran away.
• ARREST: Two Buffalo women were arrested after an incident at a hotel in the 300 block of Third Street at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Rukia H. Nasib, 18, 70 Wood Ave., and Azmayah J. Chevere, 18, 1631 Hertel Ave., were each charged with trespass. The two women were identified as housekeepers at the hotel, who were discovered sleeping in an empty guest room that they were supposed to be cleaning. Police said that after the two women were terminated from their jobs, they refused to leave the hotel property.
