Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Falls police are investigating an incident in which a man stole the purse of a woman who had tripped and fell while leaving a store on the 2100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The woman said she tripped while walking out the front door and while another man helped her, the suspect grabbed her clutch purse containing $8 and personal papers and got into a van and drove off.
• CHARGED: Jakwan D. Smith, 20, of 16th Street, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and traffic violations following a traffic stop on the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue about 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Officers said the car was stopped for tinted windows and running a stop sign at 22nd and Niagara Avenue. Due to the behavior of the car’s occupants, it was searched and officers found a loaded Glock 48 9mm handgun in a bag behind the center console. A quantity of marijuana and a scale was also found in the vehicle.
• SHOTS FIRED: Falls police were called to the 400 block of 19th Street about 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots. A witness told police they saw two men arguing in the middle of the street when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired it at the other. Both men then ran off in opposite directions. Officers found two spent 9mm shell casings in the middle of the street. A check of area hospitals for gunshot victims came up empty.
• CHARGED: Falls police arrested a 42-year-old city woman following an accident in which a fire hydrant was uprooted on Caravelle Drive about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Arriving officers said they found a ’21 Jeep Cherokee with heavy front-end damage and the destroyed fir hydrant after responding to the accident. Police said the driver, Amy R. Milleville. 42, of Caravelle Drive, told officers she was coming home from the casino. Officers charged her with aggravated DWI, DWI and moving from a lane unsafely following field sobriety tests.
• THEFT: Police were called to a laundromat on the 2100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard about 4:30 p.m. Sunday where a woman reported a man had just stolen items out of her car. The woman said she parked in front of the laundromat and went inside to retrieve clothes, leaving the vehicle unlocked. While inside, an employee asked her is she knew who the man was inside her car. The woman ran out of the laundromat as the man got on a bicycle and made his way to North Avenue. An iPhone SE and a wallet containing $300, a bank card and personal papers were missing from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Falls police are investigating a shoplifting incident at a store on the 700 block of Builders Way. Employees said about 11:50 a.m. Friday, a man wearing a green vest, construction helmet, sunglasses and jeans pushed out a $1,500 lawnmower without paying for it. A license plate was provided to police.
• THEFT: Falls police said a resident on 16th Street reported that a package from Amazon containing five nose rings, two pillowcases and a three mattress protectors all valued at $150 was stolen from their porch Saturday. Officers noted it was third report of stolen packages at the residence.
