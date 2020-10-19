Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue. A clerk told officers that a male suspect approached her in the store, at 8:46 p.m. Thursday and confronted her with a black handgun. The victim said she screamed and dropped to the ground near her cash register. A second clerk told officers that she heard the scream and then saw the suspect walking toward her and demanding money. That victim said she tried to open the first clerk’s register but was unable and so she opened a second register and gave the suspect some cash. At that time, the clerk said she saw a second suspect, armed with a sliver handgun, tapping on the glass of the store’s front door. The first suspect then demanded cartoons of cigarettes, which the clerk gave him. The two suspects were last seen running north through a nearby parking lot.
