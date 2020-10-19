Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested after a shoplifting incident in a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 7:42 p.m. Thursday. Dewitt J. Logan, 42, 218 Burgard Place, was charged with petit larceny. Logan is accused of taking more than $951 worth of power tools without paying for them.
• ARREST: Two women was arrested after a shoplifting incident in a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Jenaida M. McFarland, 30, 8569 Krull Parkway, Niagara Falls, and Vanessa M. Armstead, 31,32 Marion Street, Buffalo, were charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Armstead was also charged with second-degree criminal impersonation for officers a false ID during the booking process. The two women were accused of taking more than $277 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
