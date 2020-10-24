Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of Ninth Street at 5 p.m. Sunday. Shakiyla S. Terrell, 28, 747 Eighth St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. Police said they observed video of Terrell breaking the windows of an apartment during a dispute with the tenant.
• ARREST: A Falls man was charged with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations after he was stopped by police following complaints of dirt bikes riding around the DeVeaux neighborhood at around 7 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Costontino Burke, 25, 2230 LaSalle Ave., was charged with operating an unregistered ATVC, failure to display a registration plate on an ATV, operating an ATV on a public highway, driving without a license and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
• INVESTIGATION: Falls police were involved in two brief car chases on Monday, while assisting Town of Tonawanda Police in their hunt for two stolen vehicles. The first involved a 2018 Dodge Durango spotted in the 600 block of 19th Street. The vehicle sped away from officers and they lost sight of it in the 3600 block of Pine Avenue. The second incident involved a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander in the 2400 block of Pine Avenue. That vehicle, with two male suspects in it, fled from officers and was last seen speeding down the I-190 toward the south Grand Island bridge.
• ARRESTS: Two people were arrested after police said they found them in a stolen vehicle in the area of Walnut Avenue and Sixth Street at 10:48 a.m. Monday. Brittany Elizabeth Mettler, 29, 1314 Ashland Ave., Apt. 3, and Marquan Deeja Florence, 31, 1637 Weston Ave., were each charged fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Florence was additionally charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop before entering a roadway.
