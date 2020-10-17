Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at a business at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found an open side door. The business owner told officers that an empty cash register drawer had been taken. Security cameras inside the business captured the incident on video. Exterior cameras showed the lone male suspect making his getaway on a bicycle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Victor Durrell Pryor, 34, 716 17th St., was charged with petit larceny. Pryor is accused of taking more than $244 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
