Niagara Falls
• MENACING: Police are investigating an incident in the 3300 block of Royal Avenue. A resident of the area told officers that a neighbor threatened them at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said the neighbor approached and threatened to “smash” their head and their window with a hammer he was holding.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of Willow Avenue. A 57-year-old man told police that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his 2003 Kia Sedona by smashing the driver’s-side rear window. The victim said a lawnmower was taken from inside the vehicle.
