Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a purse snatching incident on 15th Street, between Ferry and Walnut avenues. A 31-year-old woman told police that she was walking in the area at 6:20 a.m. Monday, when a male suspect approached her and grabbed her purse from her shoulder. The victim said she did not get a good look at the thief and that he ran from her going west on Walnut Avenue.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 800 block of Lincoln Place. A 33-year-old woman told police that some time between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:41 a.m. Monday someone broke into her 2012 Chevy Malibu by smashing the rear passenger-side window.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Luis A. Ortiz, 42, 1736 Lafayette Ave. Apt. 20, was charged with petit larceny. Ortiz is accused of taking more than $130 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
