Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue. An employee told police that a male suspect entered the store at 1:04 a.m. Monday and grabbed a merchandise rack off the front counter. The suspect then ran out of the store. The employee said the rack contained about 30 cell phone chargers, valued at $240.
• ARSON: Investigators are looking into an apparent arson fire in the 2400 block of Fairfield Avenue. Patrol officers said they discovered a minivan on fire there at 10 p.m. Sunday. Two nearby industrial pressure washers were also damaged by the fire. The owner of the van told police that he has been “having issues with persons damaging vehicles in his yard.”
