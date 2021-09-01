Niagara Falls
INCIDENT: Officers are looking into a possible shooting that damaged the window of an office building in the 300 block of Third Street. An employee told police that sometime between Aug. 26 and 12:45 p.m. Monday, someone put a hole in a large plate glass window. The employees believed the hole had been caused by a bullet. Police described the hole as "bullet-like." The damage to the window is estimated at $11,500.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges and two outstanding arrest warrants after a traffic stop in the 400 block of Main Street at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. Matthew Vincent Conti, 29, 1130 Michigan Ave., was charged with imprudent speed, operating an unregistered vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, operating a vehicle without insurance, drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a highway, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and improper exhaust system. Officers said they stopped Conti after they saw the vehicle he was driving, in the 200 block of Niagara Street, traveling "at a high rate of speed with a loud exhaust." After stopping Conti, police said he told them he had "some weed" and an electric taser. Police also recovered a pellet gun from the vehicle.
