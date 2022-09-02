Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on driving while intoxicated and other charges after a traffic stop in the area of Old Falls Street at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Danasha M. Travis, 24, of Linwood Ave., was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, unsafe turn, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway and two counts of driving while intoxicated. Police said Travis was driving a vehicle designed to accommodate five passengers, but had seven inside the vehicle, including one in the trunk.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a vehicle in the 4800 block of University Court. An employee of a property manager told police that sometime between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, someone removed a catalytic converter from her work truck.
• ARREST: A Rochester teen was arrested on a driving under the influence of drugs charge after a traffic stop at Lafayette Avenue and Lewiston Road at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. Brandon J. Brongo, 19, of Stutson St., Rochester, was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs.
