Niagara Falls
ARREST
An Arizona man was arrested after a disturbance in the 300 block of Prospect Street at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 34-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he refused repeated requests to leave the area and became argumentative with them.
ARREST
A Falls woman was arrested after she reportedly threatened a man with a knife in the 1700 block of Pierce Avenue at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. The 32-year-old city woman was charged with second-degree menacing. She is accused of threatening a contractor with a knife when he refused to turn off a generator that he was using.
ARREST
A Falls man was arrested after police said they found him fighting with security officers outside of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 571 10th ST., at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday. The 28-year-old city man was charged with disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.