Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking for a suspect in a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. Monday. A manager told police that a male suspect entered the store and took multiple packs of bed sheets. The suspect then left the store without paying for the items, which were valued at $200.
• ARREST: A Newfane man was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of 10th Street at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Matthew Thomas Rongo, 28, 3160 Coomer Road, was charged with disorderly conduct.
