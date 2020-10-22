Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue. A 58-year-old woman told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into her 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee by smashing the passenger side rear window. The victim said some gardening tools were taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of Chilton Avenue. A 25-year-old man told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2016 Jeep Patriot by smashing the passenger side window. The victim said a fishing pole was taken from the vehicle.
