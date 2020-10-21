• Cops sig
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls

• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of Forest Avenue. A 70-year-old man told officers that sometime between noon Thursday and 1 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a snowblower, a lawnmower and a car battery charger were taken.

• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police found him inside a condemned building in the 1900 block of Whirlpool Avenue on Monday. John F. Bresnahan, age unreported, 1643 Eighth St., Apt. 7, was charged with third-degree trespassing and second-degree harassment. Police said Bresnahan also threatened to kill a neighbor who reported him trespassing. A witness told police that Bresnahan regularly makes threats, breaks into condemned buildings, sets fires and kills animals and then carries them around. 

• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 1600 block of Ferry Avenue,. A 27-year-old man told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday someone broke into his 2008 Audi A6 by unknown means. The victim said his backpack was taken from inside the car.

