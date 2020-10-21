Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of Forest Avenue. A 70-year-old man told officers that sometime between noon Thursday and 1 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a snowblower, a lawnmower and a car battery charger were taken.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police found him inside a condemned building in the 1900 block of Whirlpool Avenue on Monday. John F. Bresnahan, age unreported, 1643 Eighth St., Apt. 7, was charged with third-degree trespassing and second-degree harassment. Police said Bresnahan also threatened to kill a neighbor who reported him trespassing. A witness told police that Bresnahan regularly makes threats, breaks into condemned buildings, sets fires and kills animals and then carries them around.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 1600 block of Ferry Avenue,. A 27-year-old man told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday someone broke into his 2008 Audi A6 by unknown means. The victim said his backpack was taken from inside the car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.