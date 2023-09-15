Niagara Falls
SHOTS HEARD
Falls police investigated a shooting incident on the 500 block of 6th Street about 9:10 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to the area after residents reported hearing six or seven gunshots. When they arrived, a bystander said they had heard the shots coming from the south side of an alleyway. A search of the area turned up six .40-caliber shell casings and one .40-caliber live round. Police did not see anything struck by gunfire in the area and a search for potential victims came up empty. A CSU detective processed the scene.
ANIMAL WELFARE
Police were called to a home on the 400 block of Sixth Street early Thursday morning on an unwanted person call. While on the scene, officers noticed a small dog covered in scabs with most of the fur on its body missing. When they asked residents why the dog looked unwell and poorly cared for, they were told the residents were “dog sitting” for a friend who was recently put in a group home. A resident said they had tried to treat the animal and were familiar with the process of animal welfare checks because they had a similar incident regarding a dog in the past. Residents said the 11-year-old dog had been getting progressively worse in the past year. Officers said an animal control officer was being sent to the home to follow up.
