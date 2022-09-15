Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating the burglary of a business in the 3200 block of Highland Avenue. An employee told officers that sometime between 3 a.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into the business by prying open the rear door. The employee told police that a jukebox had been ripped off a wall and damaged. Security cameras captured video of the incident.
• BURGLARY: Police are also looking into a jukebox burglary in the 300 block of Niagara Street. Officers responded to an alarm at a bar at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday and found the glass front door smashed with a rock. Police said a jukebox had been ripped off a wall and taken from the business. Security cameras captured the incident and the missing jukebox was located in the 300 block alley between Third and Fourth streets. The suspect appears to match the individual captured on video from the Highland Avenue burglary.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1500 block of Military Road. A male victim told police that sometime between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his cement truck by unknown means. The victim said back pack was taken from the truck.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of South Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 2 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her home by removing a fan from a window. The victim said a jar full of cash was taken from her bedroom.
