Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 599 block of Fifth Street. A male victim told police that he was reattaching a mailbox to his house, using a portable drill around 3 p.m. Sunday when he walked away for a moment. The victim told police that when he returned, the mailbox and drill were missing.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 2600 block of Niagara Street. A cashier told police that a male suspect entered the store with a bag at 7 a.m. Monday and said, “Don’t worry. I’m not going to steal.” The cashier said the suspect put cans of Red Bull, valued at $80, into the bag and attempted to pay for the merchandise using a credit card. After the credit card was declined multiple times the cashier said the suspect said he would be “right back” and left with the bag full of Red Bull. He was last seen going west on Niagara Street on a bicycle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a hotel in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A tourist told police that he left his room at 9:30 a.m. Monday and returned at 1:30 p.m. The tourist said that when he returned, he discovered that $330 in U.S.currency had been taken form the room. The tourist said he noticed a security camera just outside his room, but was told by a front desk clerk he would have to wait for a manager to come in on Tuesday to gain access to the video recorded by the camera.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.