Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of Seventh Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a motorized bicycle and some tools were taken from the garage.
• ASSAULT: Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a case of road rage in a parking lot in the 1000 block of 11th Street at 9:30 a.m. Friday. A male victim told officers that he was “crossing the lot” when the driver of a black Nissan Altima pulled behind him and began to rev his engine. The victim said the driver of the car yelled at him, “Get the (expletive) out of the way.” and then pulled around him, almost hitting him. The man said the driver then got out of his car and backed him into a nearby wall in an attempt to start a fight. Police said they have a photograph of the suspect they’re searching for.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 9700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told officers that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:01 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said a 5- inch TV, a crockpot and an air fryer were taken from the apartment.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1200 block of 11th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 4 and 7 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her business by prying the back door off its hinges. The victim said the jukebox in the business was pried off a wall and damaged.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested for reportedly violating an order of protection in the 800 block of 80th Street at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Sean M. Riley, 51, 856 80th St., Apt.213, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. Riley is accused of telling his victim, “One year until you’re a dead man.” Police said Riley confirmed his statement to the victim.
