Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in Packard Court. A 24-year-old woman told officers that sometime between Sept. 4 and noon Wednesday, someone broke into her apartment by forcing open the front door. The victim said a computer and an Xbox game system were taken.
• FIGHT: Officers were called to a large fight at a bar in the 300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. An employee told police that a male suspect attempted to enter the bar after closing time, at 2 a.m. Thursday, and began to fight with employees and patrons. The employee said as the fight moved outside, other individuals who were in cars parked in front of the bar joined the fight. As the fight broke up, the employee said the suspect got into a grey Chevy Cobalt and displayed a handgun before driving away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.