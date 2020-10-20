Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. A convenience store clerk told officers that a male suspect entered the business at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday and brandished a silver pocket knife. The clerk said the suspect then demanded cash and she gave him an undetermined amount from a register. The suspect then fled the store, running east down Pine Avenue. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• ARREST: A Buffalo woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7:30 p.m, Tuesday. Jordan C. Cannon, 21, 33 Marigold Ave., was charged with petit larceny. Cannon is accused of taking more than $184 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 8300 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 41-year-old man told officers he was sitting in a “black Cadillac truck,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a male suspect approached the vehicle and “fired a shot.” The victim said he felt pain in his right arm and was driven to the hospital. While being treated there, hospital staff said he had suffered a gunshot wound to his right wrist.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A 71-year-old Missouri man told police that sometime between 5 and 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2008 Toyota Tacoma by unknown means. The victim said some cash was taken from the center console of the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 19th Street. A 20-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 12:10 and 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her apartment by breaking a window. The victim said a 50-inch TV, a 23-inch TV and an Xbox One game system were taken from the apartment.
