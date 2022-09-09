Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the area of Hyde Park Boulevard and College Avenue. A construction superintendent told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, someone stole a front loader from a site that his crew was working on. The equipment was traced, using a GPS system, to the 800 block of Military Road. The superintendent said there was no damage to the equipment.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 300 block of Spruce Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her garage by cutting off a lock. The victim said a lawnmower and a snowblower were taken from the garage.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a store in the 1500 block of Military Road. A manager told police that sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 3, someone removed an Apple iPhone from a locked display holder. Police said there was no damage to the display holder. The phone is valued at $999.99.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Welch Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 10 a.m., and 2:20 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into her home by breaking a window. The victim said a large amount of jewelry and a significant amount of cash were taken from the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.