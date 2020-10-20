Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue. A 22-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into her room by unknown means. The victim said a 35-inch TV and a silver ring were taken.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A manager told police that a male suspect entered the store at 1 p.m. Sunday and took several sets of Beats headphones and speakers, valued at $1,300. The manager said no employees reported the theft, but the incident was captured on video by store security cameras. The store manager also told police that the suspect returned at around 7 p.m. Sunday, wearing a “long blonde wig” but did not take anything.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road at 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Tysha Lanette Mallory, 47, 461 Sixth St., Apt. 22, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking $17 worth of candles.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said they found him breaking into a business in the 2200 block of Falls Street. Aaron B. Pittman, 23, 463 23rd St., was charged with third-degree burglary, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal possession of burglar tools and petit larceny. Officers said they responded to a burglar alarm at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, and saw Pittman inside the business, attempting to break into a jukebox. Pittman was apprehended as he tried to run out a side door of the business.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 6 p.m. Monday. Anthony A. Scott, 37, 515 Lisbon Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He’s accused of taking more that $99 worth of merchandise.
