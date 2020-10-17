Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1300 block of Ferry Avenue. A 36-year-old woman told officers she was in the area at 12:30 a.m. Monday and was approached by four suspects, two male and two female. The victim said the four suspects beat her up and took her shoes, coat, cell phone and purse.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving charges after an incident in the 1000 block of 93rd Street at 10:10 p.m. Sunday. Andrea Joy Galipeau, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.
