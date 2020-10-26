Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday. A manager told police that two female suspects entered the store and took bedding, valued at $400, and left without paying for the merchandise. The suspects were last seen in a rented 2020 Toyota Corolla. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after a hit-and-run accident in the 9500 block of Colvin Boulevard at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. William J. Whitmire, 62, 1069 101st St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an injury accident and following too close. The injuries in the accident were not considered serious.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of Ashland Avenue. A 47-year-old man told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into his Chevy Tahoe by pulling the rear passenger window out. The victim said a cell phone was taken.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Livingston Avenue. A 77-year-old man told officers that sometime between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday someone entered his garage through an open door that was accidentally left open for a couple hours and took a snowblower.
